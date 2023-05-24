Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is releasing a report on the extent of child sexual abuse in the Catholic church. The report reveals the names of the 451 clerics who abused nearly 2,000 children in the state since 1950. The Catholic Dioceses of Illinois has publicly listed just 103 known abusers.
Attorney General Raoul says many of the accused have since died or the statute of limitations for prosecution has passed.
The report also includes stories from survivors and recommended policies for dioceses to adopt.
It can be found online at: https://clergyreport.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/