If you use westbound Interstate 270 into St. Louis County and need to get onto I-170 this weekend, you’ll have to use another route. The southbound I-170 ramp from the westbound 270 lanes will be closed for maintenance starting Saturday morning at 5:00 until Monday morning at 5:00.
Drivers can use southbound Lindbergh as a detour to get you to Interstate 70 eastbound then back to I-170 southbound.
MoDOT is also closing the ramp from eastbound I-44 to northbound I-270 starting 8pm Friday for maintenance work.