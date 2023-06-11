The Alby Street rail crossing in Godfrey will close tonight for routine maintenance. Union Pacific Railroad plans to have the work completed and the crossing reopened by tomorrow (Monday) morning.
Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra tells The Big Z Union Pacific does this kind of work from time to time and expects more work on the other crossings in the village soon.
He says this kind of preventative maintenance is necessary with the higher-speed rail service that is now in effect. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.