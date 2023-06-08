Rail crossing repairs are scheduled for Godfrey Sunday night. The crossing at Alby Street will be closed while Union Pacific Railroad performs routine maintenance. It will close at 7pm and is scheduled to reopen around 7am Monday.
Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra tells The Big Z this type of work is done regularly.
Similar work is expected to be performed at the rest of the crossings in the near future, according to Sichra, although he has not been notified of the schedule yet. He says all area first responders have been notified of the closing so that they can adjust their routes accordingly.