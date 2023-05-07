Spear-throwing, rock-climbing, and a touch-a-truck opportunity will all be a part of the largest recreation and safety festival in the Riverbend area, called R.E.C. Fest.
It’s on Saturday, May 13 from ten until four at the National Great Rivers Museum grounds in Alton.
Museum director Allison Rhanor tells The Big Z it’s going to be a “rain or shine” event:
More than twenty of the Army Corps of Engineers partner organizations will be sponsoring booths and activities.
It’s free-of-charge for people of all ages to attend.