The Alton School Board has appointed Christina M. Milien to fill a vacancy created after the resignation of Alton Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown. The board selected her for the position after a public search and interview process in May and June. She will serve a two-year term.
Milien, a senior attorney with the Mandarich Law Group, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri Columbia, completed her master’s program at Saint Louis University and holds a juris doctorate from SLU School of Law. She is a member of Shalom City of Peace Church in Florissant, Mo., and is the mother of two Alton School District students. The 2000 Alton High School graduate is the daughter of Cathy M. Williams and the late Roy Williams.
How did you get interested in the School Board seat?
I had thought at some point in my life, I wanted to run for the School Board and I had talked with family members and close friends about it. Then my sister-in-law actually forwarded me the article about there being an opening.
How was your first meeting as a board member?
The formality of it surprised me. Everything has to have a yea or nay and there's certainly an agenda and an order.
What is your professional and personal background?
I'm an attorney by trade. With regard to my occupation, I think it might be helpful to the board that it is my job to sometimes have an adverse position with someone, but still be able to have a cordial relationship with that person. I've done litigation throughout my legal career, and people don't always understand or appreciate that just because I have a position that is at odds with my adversary, it doesn't mean I have a personal issue with that individual. I'm hoping that sort of fluidity and flexibility will lend itself to coming to decisions with the board but still being able to have friendly and functional relationships with all the other members.
In terms of my education, in addition to having a law degree, I also have a bachelor and master's degrees in communication. I have studied communication from all different vantage points, including organizational, communication, interpersonal, communication intercultural communication. I hope that lends itself to whatever sort of communication issues might arise internally or externally.
Do you think being a parent will assist you in your role as a board member?
Absolutely — I have a 3- and 8-year-old and I also have several nieces and a new nephew who eventually will be in the district. Being a parent, I have a dog in the fight. I believe that being intimately concerned with the success of the school district, and how it's doing and what it could do better and what it should keep doing is part of being a parent in the school district, whether or not you serve on the board.
Do you have any priorities as a board member or directions you'd like the school district to take?
I think it's a bit early for me to speak to that. Right now my focus is just getting acclimated and seeing what my role is and what I can do and what I can bring to what is already happening. I had an extraordinarily positive experience when I went through the district, so I don't come in with the perspective that I'm here to change things or there's things that need to be fixed. I come with the perspective of: I know there is extraordinary potential for a continued tradition of excellence and what can I do to make sure that level of excellence continues, and we can build upon that.
Have you lived in Alton all of your life?
I was born and raised in Alton. I graduated from Alton High and I was away on and off when I went to Mizzou. I moved to Creve Coeur, Missouri, in 2007, and stayed there until 2013 or 2014, a couple of years after I had my first son. I moved back once when my first son was one or two because I was over there all by myself, and I needed my village to be closer. So I've been back in Alton for the last five or six years.
What drew you to the legal profession?
I ended up in the legal profession by happenstance. I went to Mizzou thinking that I was actually going to go into medicine, but then I had a college-level biology and it turns out that maybe I had not picked my strong suit. Then I went to communication thinking I would be really good in public relations, and through learning about that and getting deeper and deeper into that profession and looking at the practical aspects of that type of career, by the time I graduated with my master's, I was like, that might be OK, but at the time there were a lot of sort of civil rights issues in the news and just things happening, moreso at the national level, and I was like, “It would be really cool if I could be a part of that.” And so I decided to take the LSAT and apply to law school and I just said, “Well, if I get in and I get a scholarship, then I'll go; if I don't, then I'll do PR,” and I got in and I got a scholarship. I do not do civil rights law: it turns out you pretty much have to live in D.C. to do that, which I was not willing to do. I do collections litigation, so I work for a firm out of Chicago. I work remotely; I'm licensed in five states and I do collection activity for our firm and our clients in those five states. In terms of in-person appearances, I primarily appear in the St. Louis area.
Is this the first time that you've held an elected position? Do you anticipate that you will run for the school board during the next election?
In law school, I was elected to be the treasurer of the Black Law Student Association. But other than that, in terms of a true public elected position, this is my first, and it is my intention to run again and serve for as long as I can. I don't think the need for voices will diminish over time and just looking at the folks on the board now, it seems like people are able to stay for quite a bit of time, and I hope to be able to do that as well.
Are there any things you do outside of work you feel are going to be relevant to your position on the board?
That was another thing that actually led me to apply during the isolation covid brought into all of our lives. I had time to think about what I could be doing. I do have two young children and I do have a pretty busy work life, but there's always time to serve. And so during the time where I self-isolated, I thought about how I could do more when it was safe to do so. In terms of my service now and really in the last two years, it's been limited to my church affiliation. I attend the Shalom Church City of Peace in Florissant, Missouri. We do a ton of outreach to the community over there, and I sing in the choir. It's my hope that this will be sort of a start to a new more-focused commitment to serving, not just my community, but wherever I can.
Is there anything else you would like people to know about yourself?
I'm just really grateful. I feel blessed, I feel honored, humbled, privileged by the opportunity to contribute in such a meaningful way to a district that really is a huge piece of who I am and who I am becoming. I'm just very grateful for the support I've received from the board. They've been extraordinarily welcoming, as has the community. People who find out about it are just really excited, and that makes me even more excited and it makes me want to really do the very best that I can and give the most that I can to the position because I certainly don't want to let folks down. I hope I meet the expectations of the board and the community.