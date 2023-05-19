A Pup Crawl will take place Saturday in downtown Alton. Dogs and their owners are invited to visit a host of pet-friendly restaurants, bars, and businesses from noon-8pm for special deals and discounts. It’s $10 to participate which also gets you a bandana for your pet and access to a free shuttle that will run throughout the day to participating vendors.
Pet-themed vendors will also be set up at several businesses to promote their services. For complete details on the event, go to https://downtownalton.com/events/pupcrawl/