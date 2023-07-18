The Illinois Commerce Commission is hosting a public forum on Ameren Illinois’ $1.3-billion, four-year electric rate hike request. You can give your thoughts on Wednesday at the Decatur Civic Center, or remotely either online or by calling in to a special toll-free number.
Ameren Illinois filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission to seek the rate adjustment in January. Jim Chilsen, spokesman for utility watchdog Citizens Utility Board tells The Big Z your voice can be heard.
In addition, the utility is requesting a natural gas increase that Chilsen says comes in at about $149-million, and you can also submit comments on that. Public comments can be left on the ICC website (https://www.icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2023-0082/public-comments) on Docket Nos. 22-0487/23-0082 or by calling toll-free at 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.