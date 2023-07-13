Twenty-five years after defeating it, Madison County voters may get vote again on the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, which some call tax caps. The county board meets in special session tonight (Thursday) at six to hear a report from a PTELL (P-Tell) executive subcommittee. That panel met Wednesday night to discuss findings and to consider making a recommendation for the 20-24 ballot.
A PTELL referendum failed in 19-99 by a vote of 13-thousand to 12-thousand.
The matter came before the county board again three times since, to consider putting to a public vote, but it was defeated each time.
Supporters say while not perfect, it gives property tax relief to taxpayers and safeguards against backdoor referenda.
Opponents say counties which have adopted PTELL have seen taxes riser at faster rates than Madison County has, and it only affects *non* home-rule districts.