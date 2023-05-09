Beware of the disease-carrying tick this summer. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is most common in this area, but they are also known to carry Lyme Disease. You should always check yourself and your pets after being out in the woods or a field, according to an expert with OSF HealthCare.
Tina Barton, Infection Preventionist at OSF HealthCare says there are tell-tale signs of Lyme disease, including a rash around the bite mark that takes the shape of a bulls-eye.
She says the best action against Lyme disease is to pay attention to your surroundings and avoid the bite in the first place.
To remove a tick from a person or animal, use a pair of tweezers, grab the bug from the base and pull it straight out. You need to make sure you pull out the full tick. Do not squeeze them or try to burn them out.