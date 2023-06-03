Criminal charges will not be sought by a west-central Illinois prosecutor in the death of a Cottage Hills man.
35-year-old James Mellenthin was killed in a car collision with a McDonough County sheriff’s deputy. It happened on the night of January 27th on Route 67, south of Macomb.
McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala said in a news release that he asked the Illinois appellate prosecutor’s office to review the Illinois State Police investigation into the crash.
Kwacala said there is not sufficient evidence at this time to convict Deputy Evan Schmalshof of any crime.
Schmalshof was pursuing a vehicle when the crash happened.
The appellate prosecutor did not issue any findings or opinions on potential civil liability in the case.
Mellenthin was a floor covering installer and father of three.