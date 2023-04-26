The Godfrey Fire Protection District has some familiar names in new roles following Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. With the retirement of Assistant Chief David Bellitto after 29 years of service, Ben Hamberg moves into that rank.
Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer tells The Big Z Luke Warner moves to the rank of Lieutenant, and Christopher Stratton to the rank of Captain.
After 50 years, Trustee Terry Ford attended his last meeting as a board member. He will be replaced on the board by Jack Leonard, who was the only name on the ballot in the election earlier this month. He has 20 years of experience as a paid-on-call firefighter, according to Cranmer.
pics courtesy Godfrey Fire Protection District