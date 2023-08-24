Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his veto of a bill that would have lifted the moratorium of nuclear power construction will hold up.
The moratorium has been in place since 1987 and was put in place until a permanent waste storage option was made available.
Pritzker said Monday he is in favor of Small Modular Reactors, or SMR’s, but the legislation was changed at the last minute.
“I wanted to relieve the problem of the moratorium so that we could bring SMRs to Illinois when they’re available,” Pritzker said. “That’s what I wanted to have this bill to do and that is what this bill was written to do until it was amended at the end of the process.”
To override a veto, it takes a three-fifths vote in both chambers. The fall veto session begins in October.
The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said the governor is putting his own partisan political ambitions over what is in the best interest of the people of Illinois.
“The bill initially passed with supermajority from the Senate and in the House, which should have sent a message to the governor that the majority of senators and state reps supported the bill,” Rezin said.
The idea of Small Modular Reactors was born following the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan. SMRs are smaller than conventional nuclear reactors, and can be constructed at one location and then shipped and operated at a separate site.
Although there are none in the U.S., there are SMRs operating in China and Russia.