A man from Hillsboro, Illinois, is facing charges following allegations of sexual misconduct inside state prisons. 66-year-old James Dawson worked as a sonographer for the Illinois Department of Corrections and is charged with two felonies, custodial sexual misconduct, and criminal sexual abuse. He worked as a contract employee at various facilities around the state.
The Illinois State Police conducted an investigation for over a year and charged were filed against Dawson this week. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on warrants out of Fulton County and Johnson County. Police say the investigation is ongoing.