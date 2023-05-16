A Fredericktown, Missouri man is heading to prison for more than three decades for sexually assaulting a child. 37-year-old William E. McKay pleaded guilty to a single count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
McKay pleaded guilty to committing a sexual act with a victim younger than 13 between November 1 and December 26, 2021, in Madison County. The case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.