Nine gardens will be on display this Sunday, July 9th as part of the 2023 edition of the Pride Incorporated Garden Tour. In addition to a number of gardens at residences in the Alton and Godfrey area, there are also a handful of businesses and public places on this year's tour.
Pride Executive Director Pat Stewart tells The Big Z this Sunday is an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of local gardens and be inspired by the creative efforts in our community.
Tickets may be purchased for $20 online at http://www.pridegardentour.com