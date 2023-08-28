Identity theft on college campuses continues to be a concern. That's why the Better Business Bureau is urging students and their parents to be careful in protecting new and returning students' sensitive information as most have recently begun the fall semester.
BBB Investigator Don O'Brien says one of the best ways to prevent fraud is by protecting sensitive documents.
O'Brien also urges students to avoid having sensitive information sent to campus mailboxes because they're simply "unsecured". He says it is best to use a permanent or parent's address for such mail. O’Brien also cautions about loaning out your debit or credit card.