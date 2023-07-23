The president of the Illinois State's Attorneys Association says the Supreme Court's ruling on the Pretrial Fairness portion of the Safe-T Act is going to change the face of the state's court system. Proponents of the measure say the new system will ensure pretrial detainment will be determined by the danger an individual poses on the community.
Gray Noll, who is also the Morgan County State's Attorney, says state's attorneys and circuit judges across Illinois will now have much more work to do.
Noll says the wider spread effects of no cash bail will hit smaller, downstate counties the hardest because it eliminates a direct revenue stream to run the court system and the affordability to run local county jails. He says that another strain local courts may face is possibly that defendants will continuously fail to appear for criminal cases.