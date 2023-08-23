Madison County chairman Kurt Prenzler is making plans for a contested Republican Primary Election in the spring. On Monday, current county treasurer Chris Slusser announced a run for that office, alleging Prenzler is holding the county back from its economic potential.
In his announcement, Slusser said the “current Chairman plays political games, mostly against members of our own party.” Prenzler tells The Big Z he believes some of the opposition from those in his own party comes due to his support of the PTELL (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law).
Prenzler has been board chair since defeating Democrat Alan Dunstan in November 2016. Slusser has served as Madison County Republican Party Chairman, was elected twice to the County Board, and has been County Treasurer for nearly 7 years.