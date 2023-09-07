Madison County chairman Kurt Prenzler is officially announcing is re-election campaign. Prenzler will be opposed in the March Primary Election by current county treasurer Chris Slusser, who announced his candidacy a couple of weeks ago.
Prenzler tells The Big Z he stands on his record.
Prenzler has been board chair since defeating Democrat Alan Dunstan in November 2016. Slusser has been County Treasurer for nearly 7 years. The spring Primary Election is March 19. You can listen to the full interview with Prenzler here: