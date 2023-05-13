Illinois lawmakers approved a measure prohibiting limited-service pregnancy centers from engaging in what the attorney general could deem deceptive acts or practices.
Senate Bill 1909 allows the Illinois Attorney General to shut down "limited pregnancy care centers" in Illinois when the AG finds the center has engaged in, is engaging in, or is about to engage in any practice declared unlawful.
The measure passed both chambers along party lines and now awaits to be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul came up with the idea for the legislation and released a statement after the measure passed the House Wednesday.
“Patients report going to crisis pregnancy centers, sometimes even receiving exams and ultrasounds, thinking they were visiting a different clinic that offers the full range of reproductive care. This is an extreme violation of trust and patient privacy that should not occur in our state," Raoul said. "I would like to thank members of the House for passing legislation to help my office hold those engaging in deceptive practices accountable.”
Republican lawmakers pushed back on the need for this bill.
"Honestly, this bill, its hard for me to understand why we need it," said state Rep. Bill Hauter, R-Morton. "How it would be constitutional in anyway, and the sponsor's description of pregnancy care centers is nothing that I recognize."
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, asked Raoul, who was in attendance during debate in the House, to answer the questions they had but was directed to speak only to the bill's sponsor.
"Perhaps the Attorney General can elaborate on some of these questions we are asking here," Niemerg said. "This is a very broad brush that you are painting with, Representative, and I think the people of Illinois deserve to know through examples what will be applicable and what won't be applicable under this act, don't you agree?"
Bill sponsor state Rep. Terra Costa Howard, D-Lombard, answered most of the Republican's questions on what is applicable by saying that each case will be examined by the AG's office on a case by case basis.
Costa Howard said her goal is for women to have honest healthcare.
“These fake clinics were set up specifically to deceive patients who are seeking reproductive healthcare,” said Costa Howard. “These so-called clinics actually put patients’ health at risk by interfering with their access to comprehensive care, and it’s time to hold them accountable for their deceptive practices.”
State Rep. Amy Grant, R-Wheaton, argued against the measure saying if it was to pass, women would be at risk of missing out on important health care information.
"Expecting mothers deserve to know about these risks associated with abortions," Grant said. "Pregnancy centers shouldn't be afraid to share these truths so women can be fully informed and empowered to make the appropriate decision for themselves and, hopefully, for their future healthy children."
The bill provides that if the AG's office finds any violations at a facility, they can impose a fee on the company of up to $50,000.
