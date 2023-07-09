There were no jackpot winners after Saturday’s Powerball drawing for the massive $615 million prize – the 10th largest Powerball prize in history. Monday’s estimated jackpot now rises to $650 million, with a $328.3million lump-sum cash value, according to Powerball.
Three tickets on Saturday matched the first five numbers for a prize of $1 million each, sold in California, Illinois and Colorado, according to the Powerball website. There have now been 34 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
Although nobody hit the $427 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts. After no ticket was selected on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $480 million, with a cash option of $240.7 million. The next drawing will be on Tuesday and will be 24th consecutive drawing without a winner.