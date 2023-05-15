The Alton Police Department has released a photo of a vehicle they believe is tied to the murder of a 20-year-old man last week. It is a Chevrolet Malibu, believed to be a model year 2019-2023 appeared to have an Illinois seven-day temporary registration permit affixed to the rear, and is known to frequent the Madison and Venice areas.
Tyrone “Marty Lo” Williams was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Rock Spring Drive last Wednesday night. That’s near the intersection with Edwards Street. If you have any information, you are asked to call Alton Police at 618-463-3505 ext 637, or you can reach out via text or email: text to 618-802-1125, or email to stewart@altonpolice.com