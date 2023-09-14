Police in Troy, Illinois are investigating the apparent murder of a 60-year-old woman. At about 1:30pm Wednesday, Troy Police responded to a welfare check call in the 600 block of Lower Marine Road, at which time they discovered a female inside the residence, unresponsive and not breathing.
The yet-unnamed victim had injuries not consistent with a natural death. Life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. More information is anticipated on Thursday once the autopsy is complete.