Police in two states are looking into the report of an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman from the SIU-Edwardsville campus late last week. SIU-E Police are working with authorities in Berkeley, Missouri, on the investigation and an alert was sent to students last Saturday morning about the incident.
According to SIU-E authorities, a woman was taken from the Cougar Village area on May 26 by someone known to her and driven to the north St. Louis community of Berkeley. The person police are looking for was described as a light skinned black male, around 6-1 in height, with a patchy beard, and driving a grey or silver four-door Hyundai sedan, reportedly with damage to the front. SIU-E police say they are working with the victim and Berkeley Police to identify others involved in the case.