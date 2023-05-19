With three shootings in Upper Alton in recent weeks, it would be logical to believe they are all connected. But the Alton Police Chief says that is not the case. Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z the only common denominator between the first and third incidents is the house in the 2,600 block of Maxey Street.
So, what happens next?
On May 2, a 15-year-old was shot and killed by a 16-year-old who was taken to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center. On Tuesday, a juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries in another shooting at the same house, and a 17-year-old has been charged as an adult. Last Wednesday, May 10, a shooting in the 1,600 block of Rock Spring Drive resulted in the death of a 20-year-old.