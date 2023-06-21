Alton Police are keeping a closer eye on the bars and their patrons in the downtown district. The Alton Police Chief sat down with business owners and city leaders Tuesday afternoon for a discussion about the issues and what has been happening in the area recently
The increased police presence comes on the heels of concerns of city Aldermen about a month ago, sharing stories of disruptive behavior, especially on weekends. Police Chief Jarrett Ford says it will take cooperation from all involved to get a handle on the various issues.
Ford says there was a city-wide compliance check last weekend.
There was discussion about putting at least one more officer in the area on Friday and Saturday nights, walking the area.