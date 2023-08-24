We’re learning more about a Wednesday night incident in which a Washington Park Police vehicle was stolen, and a pedestrian was killed. According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, the series of events began just before11pm when a Fairmont City Police Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Illinois Route 203, near Collinsville Road in Fairmont City.
Moments before the traffic stop, a male, later identified as 28-year-old Kyeiree V. Myers of St. Louis, exited the vehicle, and began walking near Illinois Route 203. A Washington Park officer arrived to assist. Myers ran and the officer pursued him on foot. They then allegedly got into a physical altercation. Myers was able to break free from the officer, and gained access to and stole the Washington Park Police squad car. Myers rammed the squad car into a pillar near the officer. During the incident, the officer discharged his firearm, striking Myers in the squad car, but Myers continued to flee the scene at a high rate of speed.
A call was put out over police radio and several agencies began searching for Myers. At approximately 11:00 p.m., Myers exited the squad car on Illinois Route 162 at Mockingbird Lane in Granite City. A Pontoon Beach Police squad car and a passing motorist struck Myers, who was laying in the roadway a short distance away. Myers was declared deceased on scene. This is an open and ongoing investigation.