Wood River Police say some residents have reported getting suspicious phone calls recently from someone posing as an Ameren representative. The caller requests that the recipient make an immediate payment for an outstanding power bill, or risk losing service.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch tells The Big Z what the scammers are doing:
He says Ameren will never request immediate payment through a cash app or money card. Common red flags of utility scams include unsolicited requests for personal information, requests to pay with prepaid credit cards, calls originating from a non-Ameren phone number, and offers that seem too good to be true. Contact Ameren at 1-800-755-5000 with any questions or if you feel you’ve been the victim of an attempted or successful scam.