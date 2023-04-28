The "Point of Departure" activities at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site in Hartford will be held the weekend of May 13 & 14. It’s an event to remember the first official government expedition to explore the vast unknown lands west of the Mississippi River.
The activities begin both Saturday and Sunday at 10am and run both days until 4pm. Re-enactors portray expedition members and display the lifestyle of people who lived on the frontier. Spokesman Ben Pollard tells The Big Z one of those will be the story of York.
Another actor will portray former President Thomas Jefferson, who completed the Louisiana Purchase and willed the Lewis and Clark Expedition into existence.
The weekend's events are free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call 251-5811.