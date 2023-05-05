If you are looking for some plants to start your garden, you are invited to the Godfrey Village Garden on Saturday. From 9am-1pm the Master Gardeners that work in the garden behind Godfrey Village Hall are hosting their annual plant sale.
Master Gardener Nancy Orrill tells The Big Z they are dividing some of their plants, and some seedlings have been started for your vegetable garden.
There will also be a limited selection of garden ornaments. The cost of the plants will be from $1 - $20, cash or check only.