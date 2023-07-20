The Wood River Planning Commission will meet tonight at 7 to discuss a proposed new wedding venue on 10 acres of land near the lake at Belk Park. Mayor Tom Stalcup said the developers, who operate a larger facility of the same type in Missouri, approached the city after touring the town.
But not all residents favor the plan that would include requesting an RFP for the land from developers, especially since it was gifted to the city by the Belk Family for park purposes. Brian Mallory owns business in Wood River.
If the planning commission forwards a recommendation to the city council, it would still require council approval.