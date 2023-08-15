The Macoupin County Coroner has identified the pilot who died in a small plane crash last Saturday morning near Virden. Authorities say 62-year-old Gregory Bierman of Raymond, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner after suffering injuries in the single engine plane crash around 9am Saturday.
The crash took place about an eighth of a mile south of town with multiple callers using 9-1-1 to notify authorities. Deputies located the wreckage a short time later. The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and Macoupin County authorities.