The pickle-ball craze is coming to Grafton. In May, the Grafton City Council approved a contract with C.E. Mahoney of Alton to build two courts and a parking lot at Red Hawk Park. Those courts are almost ready to go with an official ribbon cutting coming up on August 26
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z he expects there to be a lot of use of the courts:
The opening will be part of Family Fun Day from 6-9pm on August 26 at Red Hawk Park with a ribbon cutting at 7pm. The evening will feature face painting, balloon animals, rock painting, and a DJ along with other special activities.