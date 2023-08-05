Local nonprofit, Trinity’s Way, is hosting a pet food drive and clean-up on Sunday from 10am - noon at Piasa Park in Alton. The drive will benefit the pet food pantry operated by Metro East Humane Society. This pantry program provides free pet food to eligible applicants who are in need of assistance.
Trinity’s Way was formed in 2018 after 17-year-old Trinity Buel was killed in a car accident. The nonprofit was started by her mother, April Gray, and her godfather, Chris Unthank, to carry on Buel’s kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. Buel’s birthday was August 6. Gray tells The Big Z about the significance of the location:
Acceptable donations for the drive include: dry and canned dog and cat food (open bags of dry food accepted), dog and cat treats, kitty litter, collars, leashes, bowls, blankets and toys. Donations will be collected in the parking lot at Piasa Park on IL-100. For more information, visit Trinity’s Way on Facebook or at www.trinitysway.org
You can also listen to the full interview with Gray here: