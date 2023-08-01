A Granite City man has been identified as the victim in a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Cottage Hills. 36-year-old George L. Laughlin was pronounced dead at the scene on Illinois Route 140 east of North Stanley road at 1:50am Tuesday.
The 911 call came in at 1:15am. According to information from the Madison County Coroner’s office, Laughlin was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. The driver of that vehicle was not issued a citation and is cooperating with the investigation, which remains under investigation by the East Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Division, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Thomas Saksa Mortuary of Granite City.