The busy summer recreation season has kicked into high gear and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is sending out reminders to those outdoor enthusiasts. IDNR Police Captain John Williamson is stressing the importance of following parking signs at sites in Illinois.
He says it's important that you follow any parking instructions at each site because there are reasons why parking is restricted.
With dry weather still persisting in parts of the state, authorities are also reminding about the importance of recreation fire safety and keeping those fires under control and putting them out properly.