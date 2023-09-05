The Labor Day weekend is behind us and it’s back to work and school for many today. On Monday, the annual Labor Day parade and picnic was held in Granite City. The event is slowly making its way back after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The parade was followed by a picnic for labor members and their families at Wilson Park.
State Representative Katie Stuart was the parade marshal this year.
The parade for the Riverbend area is held the weekend before Labor Day through East Alton and Wood River followed by a picnic and softball Alton’s Gordon Moore Park.