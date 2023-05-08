There’s a first aid and CPR training certification class coming up later this month at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. It’s on the evening of May 23rd from 5:30 – 8:00. The registration deadline is May 20th.
Susie Sweetman teaches the class at OSF Saint Anthony’s. She tells The Big Z whether you are just learning CPR, or this will be a refresher course, it’s important to be comfortable knowing how to do it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, about 9 in 10 people who have cardiac arrest outside a hospital do not survive. But CPR can help improve those odds. If performed within the first few minutes, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.
If you have questions about the upcoming training, you can e-mail Susie Sweetman at susiesweetman22@gmail.com of call 618-920-6816.