A local hospital is just one area location where you can drop off unwanted medications. OSF Healthcare is partnering with the DEA to place Drug Take Back bins in each OSF location in Illinois.
Ron Hartman is the Director of Pharmacy Services for OSF Healthcare...
You can drop off any unwanted meds at the main lobby entrance of OSF St. Anthony’s anytime between 6am and 8pm.
Collected prescriptions will be disposed of via a third-party service that will safely incinerate the no longer needed or out of date medications.