Alton’s Juneteenth celebration was a peaceful gathering of people of many cultures, according to the local organizer, who says other similar events around the country are being unfairly described as violent affairs. There have been reports of gun violence connected to Juneteenth celebrations in places like suburban Chicago and St. Louis, but a local man says that is not the case.
Alton’s Juneteenth co-organizer Lee Barham tells The Big Z the way some media have presented this rubs him the wrong way.
Barham notes that getting gun violence under control should be a priority that starts at home.
You can listen to the full interview with Barham here: