Prime Day has come and gone for this year, but Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out discounts during the summer months. A consumer watchdog wants to make sure you don’t get caught up in the excitement and fall for phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites.
Better Business Bureau investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z there are many tips for keeping your guard up when shopping online.
O'Brien says you should shop trustworthy websites, and if there's a question about the security of the site, look to the address bar. Secure sites will start with "https.”