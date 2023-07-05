One person is in custody following a Wednesday afternoon pursuit that led law enforcement from a wooded area near Alby Street in Alton to Route 109 in Jersey County. The series of events began just after 4pm with the report of a bank robbery at Carrollton Bank on Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.
According to information provided by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a black male entered the Bank and inferred he had a weapon. He then fled on foot towards MLK Boulevard and disappeared into a wooded area near the Alby Street overpass. A short time later a person matching the suspect's description exited the woods and entered a vehicle behind a vacant business and fled onto West Delmar, which turns into Route 109 in Jersey County. With the help of the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was taken into custody without further incident following a brief pursuit. No injuries were reported and the investigation continues.