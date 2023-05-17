Alton Police are investigating another shooting on Maxey Street just two weeks after a teenager was shot and killed in the same block. Officers from Alton, Bethalto and East Alton responded to the 2600 block of Maxey after a report of gunshots just before 3pm Tuesday and located a male who had been shot but with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital, then later to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Nearby Alton Middle School was placed in a brief lock-down while officers searched the area, locating an armed suspect a short time later who was taken into custody without additional incident. That person is being held in the Alton jail.
Police say the school was not a target and there was no threat to students or staff. Investigators say this does not appear to be a random act but did not say if it was connected to the fatal shooting on May 2.