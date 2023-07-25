One person is dead in a Wood River shooting early Monday morning. The call came in just after 4am for the report of gunfire at a home in the 800 block of Tennyson Avenue. 23-year-old Jacob A. Wall, a resident at that address, died after being flown to a St. Louis area hospital.
People at the scene were interviewed and taken to the Wood River Police Department. A person of interest, who was not at the residence when officers arrived, has been taken into custody. According to the Wood River Police Chief this was not a random act of violence, as the investigation indicates the people present at the home were invited guests. Several police agencies, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Alton, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford, East Alton, and Bethalto Police Departments, responded to assist Wood River Police Officers at the scene. The investigation continues.