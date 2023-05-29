A suspect in an alleged crime out of St. Louis is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Sunday-afternoon incident on O’Fallon, IL. Illinois State Police say it happened just after 1:30pm Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road.
According to information from the agency, their Division of Criminal Investigation agents responded to investigate the shooting. O'Fallon Police Department and Fairview Heights Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony offense out of St. Louis, with the suspect said to be armed and dangerous. The driver exited the vehicle, allegedly armed with a firearm, and fled on foot, firing at the officers who returned fire. The driver continued running but was found shortly later inside a nearby convenience store with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The driver was airlifted to a regional hospital and pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during this incident. This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information is available.