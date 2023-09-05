There’s a leadership change planned for Olin Corporation next year. The Clayton, Missouri, based company announced last week that Scott Sutton will step down as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board in the first half of 2024. Sutton will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board until his departure.
In a statement, the company says Sutton, who joined the company in 2020, has led a strategic transformation of Olin since taking the helm three years ago, which has delivered significant value for Olin’s shareholders. Olin Corporation, which is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, is a global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition including the Winchester facility in East Alton.