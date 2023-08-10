The Illinois State Fair is now open. This year's theme is "Harvest the Fun."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined other state officials in Springfield to cut the ribbon to the 2023 State Fair after significant renovations to the fairgrounds. The fair opened Thursday and runs through Sunday Aug. 20.
Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello spoke at the ceremony and discussed the millions of renovations, including paved roads and construction, paid for with tax and fee increases from the 2019 "Rebuild Illinois" plan.
"This year the theme to our fair is 'Harvest the Fun,'" Costello said. "For the past several years we have been revitalizing these historic fairgrounds with a $58 million investment made by Gov. Pritzker and the Pritzker administration."
The fair includes games, food vendors and other musical acts.
"We will see legendary performances by acts like the Doobie Brothers, Tim McGraw and Alanis Morissette," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Blue ribbon dreams will be achieved in The Coliseum. You will feel nostalgia as you walk down memory lane at the Route 66 experience. We hope you will capture that unforgettable moment at the State Fair selfie gallery inside the Expo Building."
The Coliseum is undergoing multi-million dollars in construction for renovations, which cost $8.6 million.
According to Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, the fair will be focused on agriculture and celebrating the industry.
"We are working to build a diverse workforce for our state's No. 1 industry and a stronger infrastructure for urban agriculture, all while tapping into the wisdom of our growers and producers to address food insecurities," Stratton said.
Tickets to the fair cost adults $10, seniors $3 and children under 12 are free. Tickets to the various concerts each night of the fair at The Grandstand range from $25 to $150. The fair also will feature livestock demonstrations, a sensory-safe tent, food vendors, a butter cow, a demolition derby, a tractor pull and even cornhole and mullet competitions.
More details can be found at StateFair.Illinois.gov.