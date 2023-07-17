The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is a fraternal organization that aims to provide a framework that promotes personal and social development. The Odd Fellows Hall in Jerseyville recently hosted about 50 members from around the state and welcomed a new encampment for the Quincy area.
The command of the IOOF is to “visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan.” Jody Jedlicka is the Odd Fellows’ Grand Chaplain for the State of Illinois and tells The Big Z about their mission.
Jim Bott is a former Oddfellows Grand Master in Illinois. He tells The Big Z every lodge has its own focus.
There are several lodges in the region. The Brighton Lodge actually meets in Alton, and recently recognized Allen Jones with a 75-year-pin.
You can learn more about the Odd Fellows organization at https://ioof-il.org/who-are-we