Nurses at the Alton Mental Health Center want more help. The union representing the nursing staff held an informational picket line, calling on the state to hire more staff and publicizing what they call dangerous working conditions where they say one nurse is currently responsible for 44 patients, many of whom are being held in state custody on conviction of serious crimes.
The Alton Mental Health Center is located on Illinois Highway 140 across from Gordon Moore Park and is a state-run health care facility and psychiatric hospital. According to a report in the Illinois Business Journal, some nursing staff who protested last Friday said it’s not a recent problem, and that the facility has been working shorthanded for years. The group is represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, who says the state has recently been trying to fill some of the vacant positions with agencies or traveling nurses when the union says they need full-time permanent staff. Nurses also claim they are being forced to work 16-hour shifts, which they say will cause fatigue and mistakes, making it dangerous for staff and patients.
The Illinois Department of Human Services issued a statement to the IBJ saying the state is always working to staff up as quickly as possible as they have faced a nationwide staffing shortage and look forward to a productive, continued partnership with the INA.